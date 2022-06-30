Dr. Matthew Birke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Birke, DDS
Overview
Dr. Matthew Birke, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Creve Coeur, MO.
Dr. Birke works at
Locations
Premier Dental Partners - Creve Coeur - Old Ballas Rd605 Old Ballas Rd Ste 118, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 499-9616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Birke is a perfectionist in all aspects of his dentistry. I would not go to anyone else!
About Dr. Matthew Birke, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1851592356
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birke accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Birke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Birke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
590 patients have reviewed Dr. Birke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.