Overview

Dr. Matthew Bilodeau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Van Wert County Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Bilodeau works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Wabash, IN and Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.