Dr. Matthew Bilodeau, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bilodeau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Van Wert County Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.
Locations
Fort Wayne Office7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC3534 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 Directions (260) 432-2297
Lutheran Health Imaging1700 Alber St, Wabash, IN 46992 Directions (260) 432-2297
Van Wert County Hospital1250 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (260) 432-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely fantastic Cardiologist. Very personable and great bedside manner. He explains everything, good and bad to a degree you will fully understand what's going on. Couldn't be in better hands if you have heart problems.
About Dr. Matthew Bilodeau, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Ball State University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
