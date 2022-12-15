Dr. Matthew Beuchel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beuchel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Beuchel, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Beuchel, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Beuchel works at
Locations
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-8686
Warsaw2936 Frontage Rd, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (800) 566-5659
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On November 29, 2022 Dr. Beuchel performed total knee replacement on my right knee. I can not express enough the excellent care I received. From the day of surgery to the weeks following I was repeatedly checked on and follow up preformed. His staff is amazing and they all truly care about their patients and their recovery. I totally recommend Dr Beuchel and his staff if you are in need of orthopedic care.
About Dr. Matthew Beuchel, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306075742
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- St Norbert College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Beuchel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beuchel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beuchel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beuchel works at
Dr. Beuchel has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beuchel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Beuchel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beuchel.
