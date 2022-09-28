Overview

Dr. Matthew Bernstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.