Dr. Matthew Bernstein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (93)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Bernstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Bernstein works at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
  4. 4
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd
    120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ganglion Cyst
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Matthew Bernstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1194791459
    Education & Certifications

    • The Philadelphia Hand Center At Jefferson
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

