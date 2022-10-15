See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Matthew Bernard, MD

Orthopedics
4.5 (110)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Bernard, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Hamilton Medical Center and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Bernard works at Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN and Ooltewah, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Parkridge Medical Center - Diagnostic Center (Plaza 4)
    2205 McCallie Ave Ste 302, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
  2
    Memorial North Park
    2051 Hamill Rd Ste 3000, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
  3
    Southeastern Spine
    281 N Lyerly St Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 693-2175
  4
    Southeastern Spine and Neurosurgery
    5953 Elementary Way Ste 101, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 693-2175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Hamilton Medical Center
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 15, 2022
    I have to respond to the reviewer who said Dr. Bernard would never do surgery on an overweight person. My wife and I are both morbidly obese and he never hesitated to offer surgery. We both had double knee replacements and Dr. Bernard changed our lives. And, I cannot imagine Dr Bernard ever having a bad enough day that he would be cruel. Our experiences and that of our friend who had a hip replacement show the most compassionate and caring Doctor I have ever met.
    Pam Dent — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Bernard, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164632626
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Adult Reconstruction Palo Alto,Ca
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Campbell Clinic Memphis,Tn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane Orthopaedic Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernard has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

