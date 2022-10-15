Dr. Matthew Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bernard, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bernard, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Hamilton Medical Center and Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
Parkridge Medical Center - Diagnostic Center (Plaza 4)2205 McCallie Ave Ste 302, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 624-2696
Memorial North Park2051 Hamill Rd Ste 3000, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 624-2696
Southeastern Spine281 N Lyerly St Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 693-2175
Southeastern Spine and Neurosurgery5953 Elementary Way Ste 101, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 693-2175
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have to respond to the reviewer who said Dr. Bernard would never do surgery on an overweight person. My wife and I are both morbidly obese and he never hesitated to offer surgery. We both had double knee replacements and Dr. Bernard changed our lives. And, I cannot imagine Dr Bernard ever having a bad enough day that he would be cruel. Our experiences and that of our friend who had a hip replacement show the most compassionate and caring Doctor I have ever met.
About Dr. Matthew Bernard, MD
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1164632626
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Adult Reconstruction Palo Alto,Ca
- Campbell Clinic Memphis,Tn
- Tulane Orthopaedic Internship
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
