Dr. Matthew Berke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Berke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Berke works at
Locations
Southside Pain Specialists1020 26th St S Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 332-3155
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have a two pain blocks from this Dr. and they work, it was fast easy no wait time. He knows what hes doing for sure. Just love this Dr.
About Dr. Matthew Berke, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841268885
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berke has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.