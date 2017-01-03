Overview

Dr. Matthew Berke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Berke works at Southside Pain Specialists in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.