Dr. Beran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Beran, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Beran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Locations
Nationwide Orthopedic Center479 PARSONS AVE, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 722-5175Monday7:45am - 4:00pmTuesday7:45am - 4:00pmWednesday7:45am - 4:00pmThursday7:45am - 4:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pmSaturday7:45am - 4:00pmSunday7:45am - 4:00pm
Dublin Office (NCH)5680 Venture Dr, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 722-5175
- 3 700 Childrens Dr Ste A2630, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-3390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beran has been great! I was recommended to him from a physical therapist who told me Dr. Beran is the best ACL surgeon around for kids. My daughter is currently 7 weeks post-op and is doing amazing. I am shocked at what she is able to do at PT right now. Dr. Beran has been nothing but compassionate and kind towards her. He spent lots of time with us at her first visit explaining everything and making sure she understood the surgery. I would recommend Dr. Beran to anyone who has a child needing ACL repair.
About Dr. Matthew Beran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1659588267
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beran works at
Dr. Beran has seen patients for Broken Arm, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Beran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beran.
