Dr. Matthew Benz, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Benz, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Benz works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Lufkin, TX, Cypress, TX, Houston, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 520, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    10100 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  5. 5
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Endophthalmitis
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Tumor
Blindness
Chorioretinitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Macular Degeneration
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Scleral Buckling
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 22, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Benz since emergency detached retina surgery. He saved most of my vision and handled mist of the issues over the last two decades. He is a superb Dr. Post covid, his waiting room time has improved tremendously. Very courteous staff now.
    Steve Menegaz — Jun 22, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Benz, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689771545
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer E
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • Illinois Mas
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • University Of Chi
