Dr. Matthew Benoit, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Benoit, DDS
Overview
Dr. Matthew Benoit, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tecumseh, MI.
Dr. Benoit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Tecumseh3085 W RUSSELL RD, Tecumseh, MI 49286 Directions (517) 423-2135
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benoit?
About Dr. Matthew Benoit, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1841647922
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benoit accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benoit using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benoit works at
Dr. Benoit has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benoit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benoit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benoit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.