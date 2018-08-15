Overview

Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Delaware Valley Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at UHS Pain Management in Johnson City, NY with other offices in Norwich, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Coccygeal Pain and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.