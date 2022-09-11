Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD
Dr. Matthew Bennett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Dr Bennett has operated on me twice. He is knowledgeable, easy to talk to, and very capable. I highly recommend him.
- Vascular Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
