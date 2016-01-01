Dr. Matthew Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bender, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bender, MD is a dermatologist in Boise, ID. Dr. Bender completed a residency at Baylor. He currently practices at Primary Health Medical Group State Street. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
1
Primary Health Medical Group State Street6052 W State St, Boise, ID 83703 Directions (208) 895-8670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Matthew Bender, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Male
- 1881633162
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Affil Hosps
- Baylor
- Ohio State University
- University Of Texas Medical School
Patient Satisfaction
