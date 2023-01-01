Dr. Matthew Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Beck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Beck works at
Franciscan Orthopedic Associates - Port Orchard450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Had an anterior total hip replacement at St. Anthonys, was up and walking around the next day with a walker. A day or two after that with a cane, and and 4-5 days later no cane at all. Dr. Beck and, also importantly, his support staff were patient, informative, and helpful. This was my first surgery of any kind, and they made the process very smooth, including dealing with insurance. I'd highly recommend him and the folks at St. Anthonys orthopedics.
About Dr. Matthew Beck, MD
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, Cincinnati, OH
- Indiana University
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.