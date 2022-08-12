Dr. Matthew Bechtold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bechtold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bechtold, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bechtold, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Dr. Bechtold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-1434
-
2
Digestive Health Clinic101 S Fairview Rd, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 884-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bechtold?
After going to multiple doctors without answers for 5 years. He was able to get my on the path to recovering after 1 visit. He immediately knew the cause and the cure!
About Dr. Matthew Bechtold, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1528023090
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bechtold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bechtold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bechtold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bechtold works at
Dr. Bechtold has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bechtold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bechtold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bechtold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bechtold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bechtold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.