Dr. Matthew Beal, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (54)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Beal, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Beal works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Centennial in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    TriStar Centennial Medical Center
    2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 342-6300
  2
    Harding Place
    394 Harding Pl Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 834-4482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Second total joint replacement by Dr. Beal in two months (hip then knee). He did a great job on my hip allowing me the ability to have a much needed knee replacement two months later without difficulty. He is patient and thoroughly explains the surgical and follow-up process. He even sent me to a physical therapist before hip surgery to learn how to use a walker, cane, and get into and out of bed. The physical therapist I saw had never had a patient come in before their hip replacement surgery. She thought it was a great idea and stated she was going to suggest it to the surgeons that are her regular referral sources. I would highly recommend Dr. Beal. His demeanor will put you at ease.
    David — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Beal, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346406956
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beal works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Centennial in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Beal’s profile.

    Dr. Beal has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

