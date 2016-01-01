Dr. Matthew Bayne, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bayne, DDS
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bayne, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gainesville, TX.
Dr. Bayne works at
Locations
-
1
Family Dental Care of Gainesville112 N Denton St, Gainesville, TX 76240 Directions (940) 251-8705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Matthew Bayne, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1518167915
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayne accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bayne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.