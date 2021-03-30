Dr. Matthew Bayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bayes, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bayes, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Bluetail Medical Group LLC17300 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 201, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Directions (636) 778-2900
-
2
Blue Tail Medical Group12855 N 40 Dr Ste 380, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 434-7784Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I always see Dr. Bayes for all of my orthopedic needs. He's amazing with the ultrasound and needle, and so helpful.
About Dr. Matthew Bayes, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1396728002
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayes.
