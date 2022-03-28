Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Bauer, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bauer, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South.
Locations
Compucardiology Inc30 E Apple St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-6630
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So easy to talk to snd he listened.
About Dr. Matthew Bauer, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1962778688
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Wright State University
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
