Dr. Matthew Barrows, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (24)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Matthew Barrows, MD is a Dermatologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

Dr. Barrows works at Dermatology/Skin Cancer Sgy Center in McKinney, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX, Greenville, TX, Gainesville, TX and Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center
    1790 N Stonebridge Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 390-9002
    Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Center
    1020 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 102, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 390-9002
    Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Center-Greenville
    2706 Aileen Blvd # B, Greenville, TX 75402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 455-0909
    Dermatology/Skin Cancer Sgy Center
    214 E California St, Gainesville, TX 76240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 665-1551
    Dermatology/Skin Cancer Sgy Center
    977 Raintree Cir Ste 120, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 390-9002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Itchy Skin
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    May 13, 2016
    Love Dr Barrows and Matt Bruno....im always able as a patient for over 10yrs to get appt in Mckinney or Allen office and recieve caring service ..the office staff and nurses are the best! I highly recommend them for your skincare issues.
    Julie in Allen, TX — May 13, 2016
    About Dr. Matthew Barrows, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922144674
    Education & Certifications

    • Tex Tech Health Scis Center
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • University Of Texas Permian Basis Odessa
