Dr. Barrows has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Barrows, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Barrows, MD is a Dermatologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center1790 N Stonebridge Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 390-9002
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Center1020 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 102, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 390-9002
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Center-Greenville2706 Aileen Blvd # B, Greenville, TX 75402 Directions (903) 455-0909
Dermatology/Skin Cancer Sgy Center214 E California St, Gainesville, TX 76240 Directions (940) 665-1551
Dermatology/Skin Cancer Sgy Center977 Raintree Cir Ste 120, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 390-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Barrows and Matt Bruno....im always able as a patient for over 10yrs to get appt in Mckinney or Allen office and recieve caring service ..the office staff and nurses are the best! I highly recommend them for your skincare issues.
About Dr. Matthew Barrows, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech Health Scis Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University Of Texas Permian Basis Odessa
