Dr. Matthew Barrett, MD
Dr. Matthew Barrett, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.
Murfressboro1800 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
Dr. Barrett did total left hip replacement in September 2019. Not one problem. I trust Dr. Barrett, & that is worth gold to me.
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1649386467
- Anderson Ortho Clin Naatl Hosp Ortho
- Florida College
- University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Middle Tennessee State University
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
