Dr. Matthew Barber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Barber works at Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.