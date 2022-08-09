See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mobile, AL
Dr. Matthew Barber, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (154)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Barber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.

Dr. Barber works at Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC
    3610 Springhill Memorial Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 410-3600
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary
  • Providence Hospital
  • Springhill Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (148)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 09, 2022
    I was very apprehensive considering a total knee replacement. Dr Barber explained the procedure, putting me at ease. I am 6 weeks post op, and am walking with no knee pain for the first time in years. I am so pleased with my results. Dr Barber is who I would recommend to anyone considering knee surgery.
    S. Miller — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Barber, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346338647
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders - Adult Reconstructive Orthopaedics
    Internship
    • University of South Alabama Hospitals - Orthopaedic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barber works at Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Barber’s profile.

    Dr. Barber has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

