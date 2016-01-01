Dr. Matthew Bakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bakos, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bakos, MD is a dermatologist in Troy, OH. He currently practices at Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, Inc. and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bakos is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, Inc.45 S STANFIELD RD, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 339-8380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Matthew Bakos, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861587115
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
