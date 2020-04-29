Dr. Matthew Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Baker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Center For Cosmetic Surgery725 Heritage Rd Ste 100, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 278-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baker was very thorough in his explanations for treatment and care, I felt very satisfied with the conversations and completely comfortable to ask any questions that I had. Both myself and my husband came away with impression is that he is very caring and extremely competent.
About Dr. Matthew Baker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.