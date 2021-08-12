Dr. Matthew Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Baker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Collier Neurologic Specialists3200 Bailey Ln Ste 200, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 262-8971
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2130, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 262-8971
-
3
Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists PA730 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-8971Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr Baker has been treating my Parkinson’s for 18 years!! He’s excellent in every capacity and I wouldn’t ever want to be without his services! He also has an excellent office staff!!
About Dr. Matthew Baker, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1154372167
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Pseudobulbar Affect, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.