Overview

Dr. Matthew Baird, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Baird works at Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas-Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.