Dr. Matthew Baird, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Spartanburg Medical Center.
Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas-Spartanburg333 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 515-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Emergency Medicine Associates1025 Verdae Blvd # C, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 286-7550
MD360 Convenient Care905 Verdae Blvd # 101, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 286-7550
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Baird is very personable and caring doctor.
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- U Arizona Coll Med
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Dr. Baird has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baird accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baird works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.