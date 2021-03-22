Overview

Dr. Matthew Bagamery, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Bagamery works at Plaza Surgery G.p. in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.