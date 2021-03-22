Dr. Matthew Bagamery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagamery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bagamery, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Bagamery, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Bagamery works at
Locations
-
1
Plaza Surgery G.p.979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 267-5677
-
2
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 267-5677
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bagamery?
Great Doctor
About Dr. Matthew Bagamery, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174525182
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagamery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagamery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagamery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagamery works at
Dr. Bagamery has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagamery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagamery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagamery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagamery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagamery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.