Overview

Dr. Matthew Backens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Backens works at TPMG Edinburgh Family Medicine in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.