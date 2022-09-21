Dr. Matthew Axelrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axelrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Axelrod, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8551
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Dr. Axelrod since 2014. Generally, I see him every 6-12 weeks depending on the status of my condition. I believe that healthcare is a collaborative activity. It is my responsibility to be educated about my condition and treatment options and to ask as many questions as necessary to remain informed. I do not simply rely upon his experience/expertise and blindly follow orders. Person-centered shared decision-making best describes his approach. He is consistently great about talking through various approaches for my care taking into account my lifestyle and responsibilities. He supports lifestyle changes that improved my general health. He is non-judgmental regarding alternative treatments. He clearly explains pluses and minuses of every option and answers my questions in terms that I understand. I have flexibility to manage my care as circumstances change. For example, when I report a flare, we use an action plan in order to get my symptoms under control.
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932385002
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Rheumatology
