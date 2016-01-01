Dr. Matthew Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Atkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Atkinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Clifton2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 751-6667
Gastro Health - West Side3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 445, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 389-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Atkinson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255493185
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson has seen patients for Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
