Dr. Matthew Armstrong, MD

Hematology & Oncology
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Armstrong, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Armstrong works at Saint Francis Cancer Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Francis Cancer Center
    Saint Francis Cancer Center
11212 E 48th St, Tulsa, OK 74146 (918) 556-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeastern Health System
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 28, 2021
    He is an oncologist and hematologist. Very knowledgeable and personable. Excellent position with a great bedside manner
    — May 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Armstrong, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Armstrong, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457363236
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • Mayo Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armstrong works at Saint Francis Cancer Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Armstrong’s profile.

    Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

