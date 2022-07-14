See All Rheumatologists in Vineland, NJ
Rheumatology
Dr. Matthew Arkebauer, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Arkebauer works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey, PC in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey, PC
    2848 S Delsea Dr Ste 2C, Vineland, NJ 08360 (856) 794-9090

Hospital Affiliations
  Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Joint Pain
Chronic Pain
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr. Arkebauer is profoundly investigative in his approach as he presents a comprehensive slate of possibilities underlying a patient's condition toward the goal of ensuring an optimal outcome. His knowledge is augmented by patient-centric empathy. He's one of those physicians with whom one wants to have a consult regardless of whether or not he's in network because his knowledge base is worth it.
    Carol Brzozowski — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Arkebauer, DO

    Rheumatology
    12 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1801148697
    Education & Certifications

    Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Inspira Medical Center Vineland
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    The Ohio State Univ
    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Arkebauer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Arkebauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arkebauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Arkebauer works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey, PC in Vineland, NJ.

    Dr. Arkebauer has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Chronic Pain, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkebauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arkebauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arkebauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

