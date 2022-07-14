Dr. Matthew Arkebauer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arkebauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Arkebauer, DO
Dr. Matthew Arkebauer, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey, PC2848 S Delsea Dr Ste 2C, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 794-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Arkebauer?
Dr. Arkebauer is profoundly investigative in his approach as he presents a comprehensive slate of possibilities underlying a patient's condition toward the goal of ensuring an optimal outcome. His knowledge is augmented by patient-centric empathy. He's one of those physicians with whom one wants to have a consult regardless of whether or not he's in network because his knowledge base is worth it.
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801148697
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- The Ohio State Univ
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
