Dr. Matthew Apter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Apter, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Apter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mechanical Engineering and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Apter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Maitland100 E Sybelia Ave Ste 327, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Apter?
Awesome Doctor
About Dr. Matthew Apter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1477651602
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University|University of California At San Francisco
- George Washington University School Of Medicine|Oh State Univ Hosp, Gastroenterology Moffitt Hosp Univ Of Ca, Gastroenterology Oh State Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine Geo Washington Univ Hosp, Anat
- 1972
- Mechanical Engineering
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Apter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Apter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apter works at
Dr. Apter has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Apter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.