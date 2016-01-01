Overview

Dr. Matthew Angelelli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Angelelli works at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Center for Behavioral Health Partial Hospitalization Program (PRN) in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Suicidal Ideation and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.