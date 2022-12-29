See All Podiatrists in Washington, MI
Podiatry
Dr. Matthew Andrews, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, MI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Andrews works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Washington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Alliance Health Washington Township
    58024 Van Dyke Rd, Washington, MI 48094

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
    Aetna
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health

    Dec 29, 2022
    I had an old neglected issue repaired by Dr Matthew. So far all is going well. I can tell he is very dedicated to his work. So glad my primary suggested to see him.
    Doris Dybowski — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Andrews, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1326317785
    Education & Certifications

    Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Andrews, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Andrews works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Washington, MI.

    Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

