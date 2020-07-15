Dr. Matthew Andres, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Andres, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Andres, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They completed their fellowship with Uab Hospital
Dr. Andres works at
Locations
Bingham Memorial Hospital98 Poplar St, Blackfoot, ID 83221 Directions (208) 785-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Idaho Physicians Clinic1151 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-8040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Andres is one of my all time favorite doctors. He is incredibly compassionate and genuinely tries to get down to the nitty gritty of any issue you may be having. He was great at trying everything before referring me to surgery.
About Dr. Matthew Andres, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1366602963
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
