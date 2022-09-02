Dr. Amarante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Amarante, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Amarante, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Health Neurosciences150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 718-5800
Summit Health Neurosciences890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Amarante took the time to explain everything on a level I could understand. He wasn't rushed and I was the one who ended the visit. All my questions were answered.
About Dr. Matthew Amarante, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1811230089
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Brown Unversity
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amarante accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amarante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amarante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amarante.
