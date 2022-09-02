See All Neurosurgeons in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Matthew Amarante, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Matthew Amarante, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Amarante works at Summit Health in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in New Providence, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Health Neurosciences
    150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 718-5800
  2. 2
    Summit Health Neurosciences
    890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Dr Amarante took the time to explain everything on a level I could understand. He wasn't rushed and I was the one who ended the visit. All my questions were answered.
    — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Amarante, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Amarante, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811230089
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown Unversity
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amarante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amarante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amarante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amarante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amarante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amarante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

