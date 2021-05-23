Dr. Matthew Allaway, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Allaway, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Allaway, DO is an Urology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Locations
Urology Associates12234 WILLIAMS RD SE, Cumberland, MD 21502 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely would recommend Dr. Allaway. His biopsy of my prostate revealed cancer when previous biopsies and an mri indicated no cancer. As a result, I have been able to begin treatment immediately.
About Dr. Matthew Allaway, DO
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386750057
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allaway accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allaway has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Allaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allaway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.