Dr. Matthew Albert, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (73)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Albert, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Albert works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal Fissure and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Adventhealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery At Orlando
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Atresia Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Malakoplakia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fear of Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectosigmoid Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Due to my illness of 13 years, Dr. Albert was up for the challahs of my case of a colectomy. To say the process was easy is a complete understatement. However, Dr. Albert really listen to my concerns. He would tell me his solutions and we would come up with a plan together through all the trials and tribulations. The man not only saved by body but he changed the quality of my life. He’s truly the best at what he does ??
    Nicole Martin — Dec 04, 2022
    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699729244
    • COLON &amp;amp; RECTAL SURGERY, UT HOUSTON, HOUSTON, TX|University Tx
    • Tufts U/New England Med Center|Tufts University Affiliated Hospitals
    • Tufts New England Med Ctr
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Dr. Matthew Albert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albert works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Albert’s profile.

    Dr. Albert has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal Fissure and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

