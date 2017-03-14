Dr. Matthew Akers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Akers, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Akers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Locations
Renaissance Reconstructive Sgy2300 W Elm St, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 228-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akers?
Dr Akers is awesome. He is very down to earth and takes time to explain in very understandable terms.
About Dr. Matthew Akers, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1649271222
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akers has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Akers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.