Dr. Matthew Akers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.

Dr. Akers works at Renaissance Reconstructive Sgy in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renaissance Reconstructive Sgy
    2300 W Elm St, Lima, OH 45805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 228-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Lake Health System
  • Lima Memorial Health System
  • Mercer County Community Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • Van Wert County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 14, 2017
    Dr Akers is awesome. He is very down to earth and takes time to explain in very understandable terms.
    Linda in Continental,Ohio — Mar 14, 2017
    About Dr. Matthew Akers, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1649271222
    Education & Certifications

    • Wright State University
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Akers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akers works at Renaissance Reconstructive Sgy in Lima, OH. View the full address on Dr. Akers’s profile.

    Dr. Akers has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Akers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

