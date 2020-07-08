Dr. Matthew Adaniya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adaniya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Adaniya, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Adaniya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Locations
Stella S. Matsuda M.d. Inc.405 N Kuakini St Ste 704, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-1608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've gone to Dr Adaniya several times and have always been treated very well, the work he did is excellent, I wish I could find a doctor like him in Ohio where I currently reside, if I have to, I'll make an appointment with him and fly to hawaii. I highly recommend anyone to Dr. Adaniya, great professionalism, great customer service and a very welcoming environment.
About Dr. Matthew Adaniya, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Adaniya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adaniya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adaniya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adaniya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adaniya.
