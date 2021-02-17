See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Matthew Adams, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Matthew Adams, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan.

Dr. Adams works at Childrens Hospital-Michigan PHM in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Detroit Medical Center
    3950 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 832-8550
    Wayne Pediatrics
    400 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 448-9600

  • Children's Hospital Of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Feb 17, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Adams for 6 years now. He treats my severe rheumatoid arthritis. Although he may not remember your birthday or mom/dads name. He knows everything about his patients. He has an aggressive approach with treatments and is very helpful. All in all he’s amazing and just simply wants to put all of his patients in remission of course. He’s a great doctor not big on chit chat.
    Hailey — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Adams, MD

    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437197555
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams works at Childrens Hospital-Michigan PHM in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

    Dr. Adams has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

