Dr. Matthew Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Abraham, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Sleep Health1701 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-2393
-
2
Our Lady of Lourdes Sleep Disorders Center100 Asma Blvd Ste 205, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 289-5605
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
I arrived and did not have to wait more than 5 minutes to be seen by nurse then maybe another 3 minutes after my work up I see Dr. Abraham. I felt very at ease and will say that they are human and they have a good sense of humor. Like I do.
About Dr. Matthew Abraham, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1174511794
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University University Medical Center, Lafayette, LA
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- University Of Southwestern Louisiana/ University Of Louisiana Lafayette
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.