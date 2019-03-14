See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Matthew Abraham, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Abraham, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Abraham works at Lake Charles Memorial Cancer Center in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Sleep Health
    1701 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 494-2393
  2. 2
    Our Lady of Lourdes Sleep Disorders Center
    100 Asma Blvd Ste 205, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-5605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Matthew Abraham, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174511794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University University Medical Center, Lafayette, LA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southwestern Louisiana/ University Of Louisiana Lafayette
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

