Dr. Matthew Abdel, MD
Dr. Matthew Abdel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus and North Memorial Health.
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
- North Memorial Health
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdel?
Dr. Abdel has replaced both of my hips and is scheduled to replace my knees. He has always been professional, courteous and patient with my husband and I. He explains and answers any and all questions we have. I would highly recommend Dr. Abdel for knee or hip replacement surgeries without any hesitation.
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
