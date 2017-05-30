Overview

Dr. Matteo Lopiccolo, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Lopiccolo works at Canton Family Health LLC in Canton, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.