Dr. Matt Sloan, MD
Dr. Matt Sloan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Matt Sloan MD PLLC12800 Hillcrest Rd Ste A-123, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (469) 326-0014
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Pain Med Integrated Management
- Parkland Hosp-U Tex Southwestern
- St Paul Hosp/Uthsc
- Texas A&M University
- Trinity U
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.