Dr. Matt Sloan, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matt Sloan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Sloan works at Matt Sloan MD PLLC in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matt Sloan MD PLLC
    12800 Hillcrest Rd Ste A-123, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 326-0014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 23, 2020
    DEAR DR. SLOAN I HAVE USED MARIJAWANA..I HAVE NEVER USED HERION NEVER IN MY LIFE; I REALLY THINK SOMETHING FISHY...
    ERASMUS S. JAMES; I HAVE NEVER USED HERION... NEVE — Sep 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matt Sloan, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528076999
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Med Integrated Management
    Residency
    • Parkland Hosp-U Tex Southwestern
    Internship
    • St Paul Hosp/Uthsc
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity U
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matt Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

