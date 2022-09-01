Overview

Dr. Matt Leavitt, DO is a Dermatologist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leavitt works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Maitland in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.