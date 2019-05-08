Overview

Dr. Matt Kirkland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 70 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Kirkland works at Penn Medicine Washington Square in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.