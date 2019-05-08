Dr. Matt Kirkland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matt Kirkland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 70 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Penn Medicine Washington Square800 Walnut St Fl 20, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Almost 8 years ago Dr. Kirkland did an extensive surgery on me as he removed a tumor that was on top of a bleeding ulcer very close to, if not on, my pancreas. He had to remove half of my stomach and much of my intestines. For this type of major surgery I've have very little after-effects, most of which have been cured with light prescription anti-GERD meds. This is remarkable for all the replumbing he had to do.
- General Surgery
- 70 years of experience
- English
- 1407886542
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
