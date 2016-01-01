See All General Dentists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Matt Gorham, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Matt Gorham, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry
5 (219)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matt Gorham, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.

Dr. Gorham works at Ammarell, Robert DDS in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Taylor Bieniek, DDS
Dr. Taylor Bieniek, DDS
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Ammarell, DDS
Dr. Robert Ammarell, DDS
10 (128)
View Profile
Dr. Ryan Crain, DDS
Dr. Ryan Crain, DDS
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Gorham, Matt III III,DDS
    124 30th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 208-2102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 219 ratings
    Patient Ratings (219)
    5 Star
    (209)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gorham?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matt Gorham, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matt Gorham, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gorham to family and friends

    Dr. Gorham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gorham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matt Gorham, DDS.

    About Dr. Matt Gorham, DDS

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831268507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matt Gorham, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorham works at Ammarell, Robert DDS in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Gorham’s profile.

    219 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matt Gorham, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.