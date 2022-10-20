Dr. Matt Fay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matt Fay, MD
Overview
Dr. Matt Fay, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington.
Dr. Fay works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants6035 Precinct Line Rd, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 398-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fay?
He was so kind and to the point, he is the greatest Dr. I would refer him to anyone needing a heart Dr. Love this Dr.
About Dr. Matt Fay, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467613067
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut-Hartford Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Rice U
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fay works at
Dr. Fay has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fay speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.