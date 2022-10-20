Overview

Dr. Matt Fay, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington.



Dr. Fay works at Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.