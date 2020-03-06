Dr. Matt Bach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matt Bach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matt Bach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Bach works at
Locations
-
1
Monmouth Cardiology Associates11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 663-0300
-
2
Monmouth Cardiology Associates222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-1332
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bach?
Dr. Bach spends time with you revews everything with you. Cares about you. Doesn’t rush you out.
About Dr. Matt Bach, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1639143951
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Brandeis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bach works at
Dr. Bach has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.